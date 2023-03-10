‘Politics of education vs politics of jail’: Sisodia pens open letter from inside jail

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday penned an open letter on ‘Politics of Education’ vs ‘Politics of Jail’ while in custody alleging that BJP’s problem with politics of education is that it “builds nations, not leaders.”

He wrote, “It is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than giving quality education to children. BJP’s real problem with politics of education is that it builds nations, not leaders.”

“Politics of education is not an easy task and definitely not a recipe for political success. Today, politics of jail might be winning under the rule of the BJP, but the future belongs to politics of education,” he wrote.

He wrote that if every child, regardless of their family background, receives education and becomes a responsible citizen, the country will progress.

After CBI, the ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said. The 51-year-old former Delhi education minister was arrested under the PMLA following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said. Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.