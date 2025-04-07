Politics of contentment will replace politics of appeasement: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday declared a new era in the capital’s political landscape, promising to replace what she termed the “politics of appeasement” with a governance model focused on “contentment and inclusive progress.”

Speaking at a Ram Navami procession in Khayala, West Delhi, Gupta invoked the symbolic “Laxmanrekha”, a line she said would now define Delhi’s political boundaries, putting an end to divisive practices and prioritising development for all sections of society.

“The time has come to draw a firm line against the politics of tushtikaran (appeasement),” she said to cheering crowds, “and to begin an era of santushtikaran, where every citizen feels seen, heard, and fulfilled.”

In a speech charged with cultural and political symbolism, Gupta positioned her government’s vision as rooted in the ideal of Ram Rajya, the mythical model of just and benevolent governance. “Ram Rajya is not just a concept, it’s our promise,” she said. “It means good governance, equality, prosperity, and dignity for every resident of Delhi.”

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fulfilling a long-standing cultural aspiration through the unveiling of the Ram temple in Ayodhya last year, linking it to a broader sense of national revival.

“This is not just about one temple,” she said. “It’s about restoring pride and purpose to

the people.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted saffron, often associated with the BJP and Hindu identity as a symbol of prosperity and belonging. “Saffron is the colour of our soil, of sacrifice, and of shared progress,” she said. “Why not paint Delhi in saffron, not just in colour, but in spirit, so that the city moves forward united and strong?”

Gupta’s remarks come at a politically significant time, as the newly formed BJP government in Delhi seeks to assert its vision in a city long governed by rivals. She assured the public that under her leadership, Delhi would be granted the rights it has long awaited, a reference to debates over full statehood and administrative autonomy.

“Every child will smile, every woman will thrive, and every youth will find direction,” Gupta promised, “because the age of appeasement is over, and the age of contentment has begun.”