Politicians, state heads attend prayer meeting held for Swaraj Kaushal

New Delhi: A prayer meet was held on Sunday to eulogise former governor of Mizoram, Swaraj Kaushal, who died on December 4 at 73.

His daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, shared her memories of her father and her mother, the late Sushma Swaraj, and paid her tributes to them both.

She expressed her gratitude to the dignitaries who turned up at her home, several judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, political leaders, relatives, fellow advocates, and political workers, among them.

“Your sentiments will give me the strength to bear this untimely loss,” said the current BJP MP from New Delhi.

A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was read out at the prayer meeting.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arjun Meghwal, and Gajendra Shekhawat were among the politicians who paid their homage to the deceased. Mizoram Governor General V K Singh, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh

Saini, and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta were in attendance.