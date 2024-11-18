‘Political vendetta’ behind dismissal of two AUD professors, say students and teachers

NEW DELHI: In a show of solidarity, the teachers and students from various universities gathered on Sunday to express solidarity with professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, protesting their termination from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD).

Professor Uma Gupta, convenor of the Democratic Teachers’ Initiative (DTI), called the terminations a clear message of fear aimed at discouraging faculty from speaking out for equitable education.

On November 5, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University (AUD) Delhi gained attention with its dismissal of Professors Salil Mishra and Professor Asmita Kabra. The professors were terminated following their involvement in the implementation of the ‘One-Time Absorption Policy’, which regularised 38 non-teaching staff members at the university. The policy had been approved by the Board of Management (BoM) in 2018 after years of advocacy by AUD’s teaching and non-teaching staff, according to the faculty association, AUFDA.

The university administration claims that the professors’ actions were linked to “irregularities” in the policy’s implementation, citing an inquiry by the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

AUFDA, however, pointed out that the investigation did not establish any evidence of financial wrongdoing or malafide intent. “Despite this, the university went ahead with their dismissal, citing ‘conduct unbecoming of a public servant’.”

They condemned the decision as “draconian” and accused the administration of acting out of political vendetta. They argue that the move is a politically motivated attempt to stifle dissent and intimidate those advocating for the rights of marginalised communities.

Prerna, president of AISA AUD, emphasised that the attack on the professors is not just an attack on individuals but on the entire academic community.

“Hundreds of students from across Delhi have come together today to say that an attack on our teachers is an attack on all of us,” she stated.

Professors and student leaders across Delhi, including JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Delhi University, have rallied to support the professors, calling the move part of a broader attack on public education. Gopalji Pradhan from AUDFA pointed out that with just months left until Professor Mishra’s retirement, the termination was not merely administrative but a strategic attempt to create fear within the academic community.

Solidarity rallies and protests are expected to continue as the community demanded for the reinstatement of the two professors and for the preservation of academic freedom at AUD and beyond.