Political storm: Purifiers amid haze

New Delhi: As the Capital continues to choke under a thick haze, a political storm has erupted over air purifiers being used by top leaders amid worsening air quality.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently, alleged that the Delhi government had placed an order for 15 air purifiers for the Delhi Secretariat “at taxpayers’ expense.” Citing a Public Works Department (PWD) order, she said each unit, costing Rs 36,345, was being procured under a Rs 5.45 lakh project to improve air quality inside government offices. The tender mandates multistage systems with HEPA and activated carbon filters suitable for 1,000 sq. ft. spaces.

The controversy deepened after a photograph showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seated beside an air purifier went viral, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties. Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Prime Minister of “buying clean air for himself while ordinary citizens struggle to breathe,” while party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the government’s “Make in India” claims, alleging that the purifier was a foreign-made Philips model.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj joined the criticism, claiming both leaders were “arranging clean air for themselves” while citizens suffered. Congress’s Shama Mohamed demanded that the

government “provide purifiers to the poor instead of keeping dozens for themselves.” Supporters of the BJP dismissed the outrage, calling it “political theatre.”