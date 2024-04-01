Political storm brewing as Apple data request raises eyebrows

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s current detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sparked concerns over his political future.



Amidst this development, Kejriwal’s predicament intensifies as the ED seeks vital information from Apple.

Despite the absence of electronic evidence implicating him through personal computers or desktops, the ED has confiscated four of his mobile phones.

On the night of his arrest on March 21, approximately Rs 70,000 was discovered at his residence, with the ED opting to retain the funds.

During interrogation, Kejriwal voiced apprehensions that the ED could access his telephone data and chats, potentially exposing details regarding AAP’s electoral strategies and alliances.

Formally reaching out to Apple, the ED has sought access to the Chief Minister’s iPhone.

However, they have been informed that a password is necessary to retrieve any data. Kejriwal informed the ED that the phone in question had been in his possession for about a year, and the device he used while drafting the liquor policy in 2020-2021 was no longer available.

Senior officials involved in the case revealed that Kejriwal has been questioned for nearly five hours daily. The ED has proposed extending his remand by four days, threatening to demand his judicial custody if it is not adhered to.

A senior official stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a predicate offence in the case. According to the ED remand, Chief Minister Kejriwal has been accused of embezzling funds through the new liquor policy and illicitly obtaining Rs 100 crore.

Allegedly, Rs 45 crore of this amount was purportedly used for AAP’s 2021-22 election campaign in Goa.