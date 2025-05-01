Political move: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the ACB’s case against its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain was registered to

“pressure and scare” them as they were recently appointed as incharge and co-incharge of Punjab party unit.

Reacting to the development, the BJP said there was corruption in the construction of schools in Delhi under the previous AAP government.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda in a press conference dismissed the charges and said the case was a “political” move to “pressurise and scare” Sisodia and Jain.

“The way cases are being registered against Sisodia and other leaders, I feel there could soon be cases against him for occupying the minister’s seat, for forgetting to put a comma or a full stop in a document,” Dhanda said.