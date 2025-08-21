Political leaders condemn attack

New Delhi: Political parties across the spectrum condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning. The incident sparked a political storm, raising fresh questions about law and order and women’s safety in the national capital with ministers calling it a “premeditated conspiracy” and Opposition leaders strongly condemning the attack.

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the attacker, identified as Rajesh Khimji of Rajkot, had carefully planned the strike. Another Delhi minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, claimed the accused had even recorded videos of Gupta’s residence.

The incident also drew immediate responses from Opposition leaders. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident, stating, “In a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence. I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the Chief Minister remains completely safe and healthy.”

Echoing similar views, former minister Atishi said, “The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is space for dissent and opposition, but none for violence. I also wish that the Chief Minister is completely safe.”

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj added that all parties must “unequivocally condemn such acts,” remarking, “We fully slam this incident… Any kind of violence is not justified.”

The Delhi Congress, too, expressed concern. Its chief Devender Yadav said, “It is condemnable that the Chief Minister was attacked. This also exposes the fact that women are not safe in Delhi. The police should wake up and address the issue of women’s safety.”