Political battle in Karawal Nagar: Frustrations, loyalties and hopes

NEW DELHI: Karawal Nagar, one of Delhi’s 70 constituencies and a key seat in northeast Delhi, presents a complex narrative ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for February 5. Home to 3,11,279 registered voters, the constituency has long struggled with inadequate infrastructure, open drains, and the perennial problem of dirty water. Despite these challenges, Karawal Nagar’s political leanings appear entrenched, shaped by historical loyalties and deep-seated skepticism about promises of change.

The BJP, which has dominated the constituency since 1998 through Mohan Singh Bisht, has now fielded former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra against AAP’s Manoj Tyagi and Congress’ PK Mishra. Kapil Mishra, once a vocal AAP leader, famously defeated Bisht in 2015 during the AAP wave but later switched allegiances to the BJP. While some BJP supporters initially expressed reservations about sidelining Bisht, voter sentiment appears to have consolidated around Mishra.

“This is BJP’s stronghold, and we will not betray them,” said one voter confidently, dismissing any concerns over Mishra’s controversial political journey. However, this loyalty comes despite persistent discontent over unresolved civic issues. “The dirty water crisis, open drains, and lack of any real development have been issues for years, but none of AAP’s schemes or subsidies have reached us. We stand with BJP because at least they listen to us occasionally,” another resident added, hinting at a pragmatic loyalty rather than enthusiastic support.

Karawal Nagar’s identity is also deeply tied to its role as an industrial hub, with numerous small-scale factories lining its narrow lanes. These units, often run out of homes, employ a significant migrant workforce from Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.. For these workers, the state of the constituency is a stark reflection of neglect.

“I’ve lived here for 10 years now,” said a factory worker from Dumka, Jharkhand. “I don’t vote here, but I can tell you the MLA hasn’t been seen since the last election campaign in 2020. Everywhere you go, there are open drains, and the water is filthy. It’s a clear health hazard to say the least.”

Rubina, 49, who lives above one such factory, expressed disillusionment with politics altogether. “We have to live here no matter what. It doesn’t matter who wins; our lives won’t change,” she said, noting her family’s loyalty to Congress. “My vote is for Congress, but it’s not out of hope. It’s because we’ve always voted for them.”

In Karawal Nagar, AAP’s welfare promises offer hope, but local issues like open drains demand urgent action. Despite challenges, BJP loyalty persists, with some still reeling from the 2020 riots. As Kapil Mishra steps in, voters face a pivotal moment, torn between past disappointments and future possibilities. The election serves as both a chance for change and a reminder of longstanding frustrations in this politically charged area.