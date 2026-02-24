Policymakers, corporate leaders converge at SRCC Conclave 2026

NEW DELHI: The three-day SRCC Business Conclave 2026, the flagship annual event of Shri Ram College of Commerce marked a historic chapter in the institution’s centenary celebrations. Held under the theme “Century of Excellence: Redefining Policy, Progress and Peace.”



The Conclave brought together policymakers, economists, military leaders, corporate executives, artists and athletes, fostering conversations that bridged governance, innovation, resilience and creativity. It was not merely an event, but a platform where ideas translated into inspiration and discourse evolved into direction.

The Conclave commenced with an address by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who emphasised that infrastructure development must extend beyond housing and be intrinsically linked to employment generation. He underscored how balanced urban growth, productivity enhancement and alignment with Sustainable Development Goals are critical for long-term economic stability.

Competitions such as Anthropos (K)apital, Indian Silicon Valley, Maestro, Market Mania, (Prod)igy, Policy (K)nights, Shri Ram Case Competition and The Big Sho(r)t challenged participants to design policy blueprints, simulate diplomatic negotiations, craft sustainable business models, analyse financial markets and solve complex governance issues.

The Conclave was not merely a series of sessions; it was a reflection of a century of intellectual excellence and a declaration of intent for the future. Across governance, finance, defense, sports, entrepreneurship, technology and art, the Conclave embodied its theme by fostering dialogue that redefines policy frameworks, drives inclusive progress and strengthens the foundation of peace. As Shri Ram College of Commerce steps into its second century, the 18th edition of the Business Conclave stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to

leadership, integrity and transformative thought.