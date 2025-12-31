Policy to practice: Delhi’s labour, business reforms

When policies connect with realities on the ground, a city’s momentum transforms. Over the past year, the Delhi Government has taken decisive steps that have strengthened worker protection, eased business operations and enhanced the overall quality of life in the Capital.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, labour reforms have been reoriented with workers’ welfare at their core. Women have been permitted to work night shifts, accompanied by mandatory provisions for safety, transportation and workplace facilities—ensuring that new employment opportunities are created with dignity and security.

Processes for small traders and shop owners have been simplified. By allowing shops and establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis, the Government has boosted economic activity and employment generation. Registration and renewal procedures have been streamlined, aligning Ease of Living with Ease of Doing Business.

For industries, the introduction of a single-window clearance system, simplified licensing and time-bound approvals has created a climate of trust. Approval timelines for Green Category industries have been reduced from 120 days to just 20 days. The establishment of a Traders’ Welfare Board has enabled direct and structured dialogue between the Government and the business community. Social security for workers, relief for traders and sustained investment in industry together are laying the foundation for a balanced, resilient and self-reliant Delhi.

Foundation of Change

* Permission for women to work night shifts with mandatory safety provisions

* Shops and establishments allowed 24x7 operations

* Simplified licensing and single-window system

* Green Category industries approved within 20 days

* Establishment of the Traders’ Welfare Board

* 1,000+ crore invested in industrial infrastructure

* 915 crore in GST refunds released