Police’s Jaguar and Jhansi patrol units apprehend 15 in 10 cases since launch

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Jaguar motorcycle and Jhansi scooty patrol units have apprehended 15 individuals, including two juveniles, in ten separate incidents since their launch. The high-visibility patrol initiative was flagged off from the Red Fort on September 16, 2025, by Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav. The programme deploys GPS-enabled motorcycles and scooties, manned by specially trained personnel, to strengthen surveillance in crime-prone areas.



Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma, have overseen focused anti-snatching and anti-narcotics drives, which have yielded swift results.

One of the most serious interventions took place in September, when women constables from the Jhansi patrol rescued a 22-year-old postgraduate student in the Maurice Nagar area after she raised an alarm alleging molestation by a cab driver. The suspect was identified and arrested the same day, his vehicle was seized, and a charge sheet was later filed.

Jaguar patrol teams have also intercepted several street criminals during routine early-morning checks. In Bara Hindu Rao, officers apprehended a 52-year-old man riding a stolen motorcycle linked to an earlier e-FIR. In Burari, three men attempting to flee on a scooter were chased down and found carrying a country-made pistol and live cartridges, leading to a case under the Arms Act.

Snatching attempts near Kashmere Gate were foiled in back-to-back operations in November. Patrolling officers chased and caught two motorcycle-borne youths who had snatched a commuter’s phone outside the metro station, recovering the device along with two other stolen phones.

A day later, another suspect who had snatched a traveller’s high-end smartphone near the ISBT was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Beyond routine patrols, the Jaguar and Jhansi units have dismantled petty crime networks by arresting pickpockets, repeat snatchers and drug offenders, and by seizing ganja and opium in separate cases under the NDPS Act.

Police said the patrol units’ mobility and rapid deployment have curtailed criminal activity in busy areas, cut response times and strengthened the sense of safety among residents, commuters and people visiting markets.