Police, XLRI ink MoU to combat drug menace

New Delhi: In its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and illicit trafficking, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has initiated a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against drugs. As part of this initiative, the Delhi Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, to collaborate on drug-related research and develop an effective Anti-Drug Awareness Strategy.



The MoU, signed on Monday, establishes a partnership between XLRI and the Delhi Police, represented by Prof. Sanjeev Varshney and Amit Goel, DCP, Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), respectively. The main objective of this collaboration is to conduct in-depth research on drug-related issues prevalent in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and formulate a comprehensive action plan to address the challenges posed by drug abuse. Under the terms of the MoU, XLRI will undertake a ground survey to identify key issues pertaining to drugs and devise content tailored to different target groups. The institute will also provide valuable inputs for a media campaign and propose improvements for corporate social responsibility (CSR) opportunities that can support the anti-drug campaign. XLRI will supervise the implementation of the campaign, address any loopholes, and evaluate its effectiveness through a comprehensive study of the outcomes, Special CP Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The Delhi Police, in support of this initiative, will extend all necessary assistance to the XLRI team during their ground research and provide relevant data and content for preparation. The collaboration aims to leverage XLRI’s expertise and scientific methodologies to design evidence-based policies and strategies that can effectively combat the drug menace in Delhi.