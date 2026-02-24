Police Week ends with outreach drives

New Delhi: Delhi Police concluded its week-long Police Week 2026 celebrations on Saturday with a series of public outreach programmes across the Capital, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening community partnership under the theme “Sahyog – Jan-Police Bhagidari se Surakshit Delhi.”



The concluding day centred on enhancing public awareness, encouraging citizen participation and promoting responsible engagement to ensure a safer city.

Special programmes were organised at police station level, including cyber awareness sessions to educate citizens on online safety and the prevention of cybercrime. Anti-drug campaigns were also conducted to sensitise young people and the wider public to the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Under the “Nazuk” awareness initiative, children were educated about “good touch and bad touch”, empowering them to recognise inappropriate behaviour and report concerns without fear.

Jan Sunwai camps facilitated direct interaction between citizens and police officials, providing a platform to address public grievances. Free health check-up camps were organised for both police personnel and members of the public. Awareness sessions were also held on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative and traffic safety regulations.

The celebrations culminated in a musical programme at the Delhi Police Exhibition Venue at Central Park, Connaught Place, where noted Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan performed.

Senior officers attended the event. Police Week 2026, held from February 16 to 22, featured awareness drives, exhibitions, sports and cultural programmes highlighting service and modernisation.