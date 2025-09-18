Police vehicle rams into tea stall in central Delhi, man killed

New Delhi: A 55-year-old tea seller was killed after a PCR van rammed into his roadside stall in central Delhi's Mandir Marg area on Thursday morning, police said. The victim, identified as Gangaram, was sleeping at his tea shop when the incident took place around 5 am, a senior officer said. His son lives with him in Delhi, while his wife resides in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, the officer added. "Two police personnel who were in the Police Control Room (PCR) van have been apprehended. Their medical examination is being conducted," the officer said. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway, police said.