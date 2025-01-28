Police use QR codes to streamline election ops

NEW DELHI: In a tech-savvy move to enhance transparency and efficiency, the Delhi Police has introduced a QR Code initiative for seamless access to Poll Day and Counting Day instructions during the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. Developed under the leadership of Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Election Cell officials, the initiative replaces traditional handbooks with a modern, accessible system. The QR Code, displayed on advertising materials, standees, and polling stations, directs users to a dedicated webpage on the Delhi Police website with detailed election guidelines.

This technology-driven approach allows officers and the public to access crucial information conveniently via smartphones. It simplifies operations, improves coordination among police personnel, and fosters public trust in election management.