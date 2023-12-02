Police unravel unique modus operandi in daylight robbery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a robber in a sensational case of daylight robbery, who used a unique technique to trap innocent victims.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

The apprehended accused was identified as Imtiyaz (29) son of Liyakat Ali resident of Vill- Palli, Kotwali Baghpat, Baghpat District, Uttar Pradesh. According to the Police, the case unfolded on November 13, 2023, when a PCR call reported the robbery of a gold bangle and a Scooty.

While recounting the incident, the victim stated that the accused implicated him in an accident allegedly involving the suspect’s sister.

Under threat, the victim was coerced into accompanying the perpetrator to the alleged accident site, where he was robbed of his gold bangle and Scooty at knifepoint.