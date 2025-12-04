Police uncover inter-state drugs syndicate; 3 held with 51 kg ganja

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a drugs syndicate operating across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura, and arrested five alleged members involved in the supply and sale of cannabis, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 51.5 kilograms of cannabis, over Rs 1 lakh cash and a car used for transportation of drugs were recovered, he said.

On November 25, the police raided a house in Burari and arrested Jitender alias Jitu, who was allegedly caught selling cannabis from his residence.

The raiding party also recovered 6.132 kg of cannabis and cash from the spot, police said, adding that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

During interrogation, Jitender disclosed the names of other alleged suppliers, leading to the arrest of Sabita Devi (50) from Swaroop Nagar on November 26 with 1.542 kg of cannabis, they said.

Sabita told investigators that she procured the contraband from a relative in Banaras, a senior police officer said.

Technical surveillance subsequently helped trace another supplier, Ram Kumar (52), who fled during a raid at Ghaziabad Railway Station but was later caught near Badkal Mor Metro Station in Faridabad while allegedly delivering a consignment to an associate.

The police recovered 30.431 kg of cannabis from Ram Kumar and receiver Brijpal (30), along with the car used in the operation.

Based on Ram Kumar’s disclosure, police arrested his associate Arun Roy (40) from Noida on December 2. A search of a house in Noida led to the recovery of an additional 13.433 kg of cannabis, the officer added.

All five accused, described as school dropouts involved in drug trafficking for quick money, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The police said further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify other members of the supply network.