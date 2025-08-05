Police: Transperson found murdered under bridge in east Delhi; minor detained

NEW DELHI: A transperson was found with her throat slit under a bridge in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar on Monday afternoon, with a minor detained at the scene who claimed the victim’s ex-husband committed the murder, police said.

The deceased, identified as Karan alias Annu, a resident of Chilla village, was discovered with a deep neck wound near Telco T-point towards Hasanpur. Police received a call at 1.32 pm and rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the minor alleged that Rehan, the victim’s ex-husband from Ghazipur, was responsible. The minor’s involvement is still under investigation.A case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS has been registered. Forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence, while the body was sent for post-mortem. Efforts are on to trace the accused.