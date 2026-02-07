Police trace sold phones to verify online game link

Ghaziabad: Police probing the suspected suicide of three sisters in Ghaziabad have obtained the IMEI numbers of the mobile phones they were using before the devices were confiscated and sold, and will now trace them to retrieve data and verify claims of involvement in any task-based online game, an

officer said on Friday.

The sisters — Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) — jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police jurisdiction earlier this week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said one phone was purchased for Nishika around three months ago and another for Prachi about 15 days ago. After noticing their growing obsession with Korean culture, their father, Chetan Kumar, confiscated and sold the phones. Police have now obtained the IMEI numbers and will trace the buyers to recover the devices and extract data.

Police said no evidence has emerged so far to confirm the use of any Korean task-based application. The parents were questioned as investigators reconstructed events, while a diary recovered from the girls’ room suggests an intense interest in Korean culture and

possible family discord.