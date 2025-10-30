Police trace, arrest man behind IP Estate hit-and-run death

new delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman in a hit-and-run incident in the I.P. Estate area.

Police were alerted through a PCR call received at the I.P. Estate Police Station. The accused has been identified as Kushal Pal Tomer, a resident of the MAMC Campus, Delhi.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 25 around 2:32 pm, when information about a road accident was received at the I.P. Estate Police Station. Acting swiftly, ASI Sanjeev and his team reached the scene, but no eyewitnesses were found.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the injured woman had already been taken to LNJP Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A case was registered under Sections 281 and 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched to trace the vehicle and driver involved.

A special investigation team comprising ASI Sanjeev (Investigating Officer) and Head Constables Ravi and Avinash was formed under the supervision of SHO/I.P. Estate, ACP Kamla Market Ms Sulekha Jagarwar, and overall guidance of DCP Central Sh. Nidhin Valsan, IPS.

The team conducted an extensive analysis of CCTV footage along the Yamuna Bridge and nearby areas to identify the vehicle.

Through systematic examination of multiple camera feeds and coordination with the 112 Control Room, about 40–50 vehicles were shortlisted for verification.

During inquiries, one driver’s statement directed investigators to a white Hyundai i20 seen fleeing towards the Sachivalaya Bhawan. CCTV footage near Kishan Ghat later revealed its registration number. The car was registered to Kushal Pal Tomer, earlier a resident of Daryaganj, who had recently moved to the MAMC Campus.

Police traced the accused, Kushal Pal Tomer, and his white Hyundai i20 on October 27. During questioning, he admitted to driving the car and fleeing in panic after the crash. The vehicle has been seized, while efforts continue to identify the deceased woman and complete legal formalities.