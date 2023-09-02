Police to use drones to patrol Yamuna floodplains

New Delhi: Use of surveillance drones to patrol the Yamuna floodplains and strengthening security at eight border points and river bridges in the trans-Yamuna area are among the several safety measures planned by the Delhi Police in the run-up to the G20 Summit here next week.

The police have already started patrolling through drones in some parts of the national capital including northeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The police have put in place complete security arrangements for foreign delegates who would visit tourist

places such as the Akshardham temple or head towards

Agra, DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.