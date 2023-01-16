Police tell court they will invoke murder charge against accused

New Delhi: A Delhi sessions court was told on Monday the police will invoke section 302 of the IPC related to murder in the hit and run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national Capital.



An offence of murder may attract death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine.

Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under Section 304 related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The offence attracts life imprisonment or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, besides fine.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, meanwhile, reserved its order on the bail application of an accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj.

During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said police will invoke the provisions of section 302 in the case.

He said the actions of Bhardwaj in giving the car to a person not authorised to drive, withholding the information about the crime and introducing the name of another co-accused as the driver was being investigated from the “conspiracy” perspective.

Bhardwaj’s advocate had moved the sessions court after his bail plea was dismissed by a metropolitan magistrate on Thursday.

Police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested four days later. Another accused Ankush had surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the

next day.

Barring Ankush, the six accused were booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), besides other relevant sections of the IPC.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to

Kanjhawala.