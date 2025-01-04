Police team goes to arrest marijuana smugglers in Ggm village, comes under ‘attack’

Gurugram: Three security personnel were injured after locals allegedly attacked a police team that had gone to arrest marijuana smugglers in Lokra village of the Pataudi area here with sticks and rods, officials said on Friday.

The condition of two of the three injured police personnel is said to be critical. Police have arrested two men in connection with the incident and an FIR has been registered at the Pataudi police station, the officials said.

The police team, including constable Sudesh, SPO Ramniwas and EHC Sandeep, reached Lokra in a private vehicle at around 11 pm on Thursday. Subsequently, the team was attacked by villagers, including women, armed with rods and sticks, the officials said.

The police personnel, who were in their uniforms, showed their ID cards to the villagers, but the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, did not listen to them and called them “fake police”, the officials added.

The police vehicle was also damaged during the commotion, they said.

The police personnel somehow managed to inform the Pataudi station house officer and subsequently, additional police force reached the spot.