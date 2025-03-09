Police take strict action, issue 515 challans for drunk driving

NEW DELHI: In a decisive move to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans to 515 drivers including six female drivers during a special crackdown on drunk driving carried out from March 1 to March 8.

This operation, conducted under the directives of Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virendra Vij, underscores the force’s commitment to eliminating the menace of impaired driving and maintaining order on the city’s roads.

During the week-long campaign, multiple police teams were strategically deployed at identified locations throughout Gurugram.

Acting on clear and stringent instructions, these teams set up checkpoints to conduct rigorous inspections of vehicles.

Their proactive approach led to the discovery of numerous instances where drivers were found operating their vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The swift and systematic action not only resulted in the issuance of challans to over 500 offenders but also sent a strong message about the zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving.

The operation was carefully planned, with the traffic police prioritizing high-risk areas and employing random checks both during the day and at night. The focus of the campaign was twofold: to apprehend drivers breaking the law and to serve as a deterrent to others who might consider driving under the influence.

Gurugram Police stressed that these strict measures are essential to ensuring the smooth and safe flow of traffic and preventing potential accidents that could endanger lives.

Authorities emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader series of efforts aimed at reinforcing discipline on the roads. The recent crackdown forms a critical component of ongoing operations intended to maintain vigilance against impaired driving.