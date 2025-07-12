Police sub-inspector dies in road accident

new delhi: A 37-year-old cab driver was arrested in connection with the death of a Delhi Police sub-inspector on patrolling duty after his motorcycle was hit by the accused’s taxi in Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Yashpal, who was posted at the Pandav Nagar police station, he said, adding that he was on highway patrolling duty at NH-24 and NH-9 when the incident occurred.

The accused, identified as Vishnu Yadav, was arrested and his vehicle was seized, he added

Yashpal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has a son named Tarun Pawadia (28), who is studying and preparing for a government job, a senior police officer said.

“Sub-Inspector Yashpal was doing highway patrolling duty at NH-24 and NH-9. At 2.30 am, when he was going towards Ghazipur at NH-9 to take an exit and U-turn, some unknown vehicle hit him near the DCP office cut in Kalyanpuri,” the officer added.

He was taken to Max Vaishali but declared dead by the doctor. The family members of the deceased were informed who visited the hospital.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary of LBS hospital for autopsy.