‘Police stopped people from attending We20 meeting’

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday claimed that the Delhi Police stopped people from attending a ‘We20 meeting’ organised by activists inside a building that belongs to the CPI(M).

Ramesh said the meeting was perfectly peaceful with no street protests and while he managed to enter the venue at HKS Surjeet Bhavan at 10.30 am, it was difficult to get out.

“It is extraordinary that Delhi Police is stopping people from wwwattending the

We20 meeting organised by activists representing We, The People, inside a building that belongs to the CPM,” Ramesh said on X.