Police stop Cong MNREGA protest march, Devender Yadav detained

new delhi: Thousands of Congress workers, led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav, took out a peace march under the “MNREGA Bachao Sangram” to protest against what the Congress called the scrapping and dilution of the MNREGA Rozgar Yojana by the Modi government.



The march, organised on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, was held from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office to Gandhi Smriti at

Tees January Marg.

The march was, however, halted by the police at the AICC office, and a number of Congress workers, including Devender Yadav, were detained and taken to Kapashera Police Station. They were later released. The protesters chanted slogans demanding the reinstatement of MNREGA and against the policies of the central government.

Addressing party workers, Devender Yadav accused the Modi government of weakening MNREGA and said a sustained struggle, like the farm laws protest, would force its restoration.