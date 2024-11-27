Police solve theft of gastropod fossil, arrest man from Noida

NEW DELHI: The India International Trade Fair Police team has arrested an employee of the crown plaza for a high-profile theft of a 50-million-year-old gastropod fossil stolen from the India International Trade Fair-2024.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Mishra (49) son of Harendra Mishra resident of Sector-22, Noida, UP. According to the police reports, the theft was reported on November 21, by staff from the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The artifact was stolen from the GSI stall located in the Ministry of Mines pavilion in Hall No. 4. Following the report, an e-FIR was registered under Section 303(2) BNS at IITF Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

A specialised team led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO/PS IITF, was formed to crack the case. The team included Sub-Inspectors Vipin Tyagi and Gulab, Head Constables Jai Parkash and Ajay, and Constables Dinesh and Surya. Their efforts were closely supervised by ACP Ratan Lal.

Investigators meticulously reviewed over 100 CCTV footage recordings from the scene of the theft and nearby areas.

Through detailed technical analysis, they identified the suspect and traced him to Noida.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team raided a location in Sector 22, Noida, and Manoj Kumar Mishra, an employee of Crown Plaza, Noida. During interrogation, Mishra confessed to the crime. The stolen Gastropod Fossil was recovered from his possession along with the ticket he used to enter the trade fair on the day of the theft.

The fossil, weighing 1 kg and measuring 14 cm in length, 10 cm in width, and 12 cm in height, is a valuable geological artifact dating back 50 million years. Police revealed that Mishra, a regular visitor to the trade fair and an enthusiast of art and artifacts, had stolen the fossil with the intent to sell it for a high price. However, initial background checks indicated that he had no prior criminal record.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing to determine whether there were any additional parties involved or plans to sell the fossil on

the black market.