Police solve Pragati Maidan tunnel loot case, 7 held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have cracked the Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case with the arrest of seven accused persons, officials said on Tuesday.



The robbery took place on Saturday when a delivery agent and his associate were ambushed by four men on two motorcycles inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. The assailants brandished a pistol and forcefully took away a bag containing cash before fleeing the scene.

The accused persons have been identified as Usman Ali alias Kallu (25), Anuj Mishra alias Sanki (26), Kuldeep alias Lungad (26), Irfan (22), Sumit alias Akash, Pradeep alias Sonu and Amit alias Bala. Pradeep and Amit are natives of western UP while the other five accused persons are residents of Delhi. Each of them has a distinct criminal background, with previous involvement in various offences.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Tilak Marg police station in New Delhi District under section 392/34 IPC. To investigate the case multiple teams, including the Crime Branch and North District, were assigned.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch said, the breakthrough in the case came through a secret tip received by HC Sonu of the Crime Branch. Based on this information, a dedicated team led by Inspector Manmeet Malik, along with other officers, conducted raids at various locations in Delhi and Haryana, resulting in the arrest of Usman Ali alias Kallu, Anuj Mishra alias Sanki, and Kuldeep alias Lungad.

Simultaneously, another team from the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Ashish Sharma arrested Irfan, who was the motorcycle rider during the robbery, and Sumit alias Akash, who conspired and assisted the accused Usman. These arrests were made through meticulous planning and coordination.

Additionally, a combined team from North District and New Delhi District, led by DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi and Pranav Tayal, apprehended Pradeep alias Sonu and Amit alias Bala, who played crucial roles in planning and executing the robbery.

During the operation, two motorcycles used in the commission of the crime were recovered, along with Rs 4.98 lakh in cash, the stolen booty. Furthermore, the police seized a pistol along with two live cartridges, indicating the armed nature of the robbery, Yadav confirmed.