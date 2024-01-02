Police SI killed in road crash in Noida

Noida: A 54-year old sub-inspector with UP police posted at phase-I police station of Noida was killed while another Sub-inspector was injured after their police response vehicle (PRV) jeep was hit by a pickup truck during patrolling in sector 2 area of Noida on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.



According to police, the incident took place around 2 am on Monday when the police was performing patrolling in the area. ‘The rashly driven truck hit the police vehicle in which SI Ram Kishor and SI Vijay Ahlawat were injured. There were admitted to the hospital where Ram Kishor succumbed while the other policeman is getting treated’ said a senior police officer.

Police said that the truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has also been seized. ‘The driver is being sent to jail after producing before the court. A case has been registered against him and appropriate actions will be taken’ the senior officer added.