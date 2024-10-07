Police seizes cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from Amritsar

NEW DELHI: An investigation into a Rs 5,620-crore drug seizure, one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the national capital, led the

Delhi Police Special Cell to the recovery of cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from

Punjab’s Amritsar.

Earlier in the day, the police said they had arrested a person in connection with

the new seizure.

However, sources later clarified no fresh arrests were made today and that raids are being conducted across the country based on information revealed by those already arrested.

On October 2, the Special Cell seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore.

Along with the seizure, Delhi residents Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai were arrested the same day.

A day after the city’s biggest-ever drug haul, Jitender Gill alias Jassi, an Indian-origin UK resident, was nabbed near Amritsar airport while he was intending flee the country.

According to the police source, a raid was conducted in a village in Amritsar today after getting inputs from Jassi during interrogation.

“We are conducting multiple raids nationwide based on information from the arrested suspects,” a source said.

During the cocaine seizure in Amritsar, a Toyota Fortuner was also recovered. Police stated that Jassi came to India to oversee the drug cartel’s operations but planned to escape after the arrest

of four members.