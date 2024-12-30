Police seizes 78 kg of ‘ganja’, two nabbed

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two drug traffickers and seized 78 kg of cannabis worth Rs 39.25 lakh on Sunday. The cannabis, intended for supply during New Year celebrations, was found hidden in a car.

Mohammad Akmal (30) and Rohit Kumar (32) were apprehended in Dwarka Sector-23 after a tip-off. The duo, part of a larger network, procured the drugs from Andhra Pradesh for distribution across Delhi-NCR. Akmal, originally from Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh, had been involved in drug trafficking for years.