Police seizes 200 cartons of illicit liquor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad has dismantled a liquor smuggling operation, arresting Ajeet (26) from Indira Enclave and recovering 200 cartons of illicit liquor, totalling

10,000 quarters.

Acting on an anonymous tip-off, officers led by Inspector Parveen Kumar apprehended Ajeet near Tikri Border while he transported the illegal consignment in a Tata Ace vehicle. A case has been registered at Mundka Police Station under the Delhi Excise Act.

During interrogation, Ajeet admitted he turned to smuggling to fund a lavish lifestyle. The seizure represents a significant setback to the ongoing illegal alcohol trade between Haryana and Delhi.