Police seizes 1,323 kg of illegal firecrackers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an illegal trade of banned firecrackers with the arrest of three individuals and seized 1323 kg of the banned firecrackers.

An anonymous source tipped Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the traders.

The accused were identified as Manoj Kumar (40), son of Ishwar Dass, a resident of JJ Colony-2, Nangloi, Delhi, Sanjay Atri, son of Mahavir, a resident of Kilai, Rohtak, Haryana, and Vipin Kumar, son of Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sector-1, Rohini, Delhi.

According to the police, on Friday, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch received a tip-off about an illegal firecracker operation in Baprola Village, Outer Delhi.

Further investigations revealed that Manoj Kumar, one of the arrested individuals, was running an illegal trade and distributing banned firecrackers across the city.

Acting on this information, the crime branch conducted a raid at a godown in Baprola, recovering a significant quantity of illegal firecrackers.

The investigation led to the arrest of Manoj Kumar, along with driver Sanjay Atri, who was responsible for transporting the banned firecrackers.

Atri disclosed additional information that led authorities to another godown located in Kirari, Delhi, where more illegal firecrackers were stored. A raid on this location led to the arrest of Vipin Kumar, the godown owner.

The three accused have been charged under sections 288 BNS and 9B of the Explosives Act-1884.

The operation highlights the Delhi Police’s ongoing efforts to curb the illegal firecracker trade in the region.