Police seize DVR in St Columba’s case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have seized a DVR containing footage of the incident that allegedly preceded the suicide of a Class 10 student who had accused four staff members of St Columba’s School of mental harassment.

An FIR for abetment to suicide was filed on Wednesday, a day after the boy allegedly jumped from the Rajendra Place Metro Station and died. Police said he left a note naming teachers and requesting organ donation. Statements of classmates have been recorded, and the staff members named will be questioned. Four staffers have been temporarily suspended. The Education Department has formed a committee to submit a report within

three days.