Police seize 900 kg of Mephedrone from S Delhi

New Delhi: In a major drug haul, police have seized around 900 kg of Mephedrone — street name “Meow Meow” — from two locations in south Delhi, officials said on Wednesday, putting the total value of the seizure at more than Rs 2,000 crore.

The seizure was made following raids by officials of Pune and Delhi police forces on Tuesday in Kotla Mubarakpur and Hauz Khas.

The bust in Delhi was based on information from the Pune Police, which is probing a case registered by it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant often associated with the “rave party culture” for its euphoric effects, a senior police officer said and added that it is known as “Meow Meow” on the streets.

Over the last two days raids were conducted in Pune and in the national capital, the officials said and added that a total of 1,100 kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 2,500 crore in the international market was seized from the two cities.

“On Tuesday, a team of the Pune Police’s Crime Branch requested for a joint raid in connection with the case registered under the NDPS Act in Pune. It had already arrested three people and seized Mephedrone,” the officer said.