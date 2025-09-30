Police seize 3,580 kg of illegal firecrackers, arrest family of three

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested three members of a family running a namkeen and sweet shop for the illegal sale of banned firecrackers, seizing 3,580.4 kg of explosives in one of the largest recoveries in the West District this year.

The accused were identified as Sushil Kakkar (53), his wife Upasana Kakkar (50), and their son Shivam Kakkar (28), residents of Vishal Enclave, Rajouri Garden. An anonymous tip-off alerted the Special

Staff to the family’s illegal activity, which involved procuring firecrackers from Meerut, Gurugram and Ghaziabad to sell in Delhi at high profits.

A police team, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar Maurya, I/C Special Staff/West District, and ACP Vijay Singh, conducted the raid after confirming the intelligence. Officers intercepted the family while they were repacking firecrackers stored throughout their home, including the kitchen, into smaller consignments for sale.

The seizure ensures strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s ban on firecrackers, preventing a potential large-scale fire in the densely populated locality. An FIR has been registered under Section 9-B of the Explosives Act and Section 125/288 BNS at Rajouri Garden Police Station.

Officials emphasised vigilance during the festival season and urged residents to report suspicious activity involving explosives. The West District Special Staff reiterated its commitment to proactive policing, enforcing laws, curbing illegal trade, and safeguarding public safety in congested neighbourhoods.