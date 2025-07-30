Police seeks DDA response after fatal dog attack in park

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has written to the DDA regarding security and protocols at parks after the death of a 55-year-old man who was attacked by stray dogs when he had gone for a morning walk.

Earlier this month, Bhikhari Yadav was injured after being attacked by stray dogs at a park under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, a senior police officer said.

In a letter addressed to DDA’s Director of Horticulture on July 4, Moti Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) raised serious concerns over the incident, which has left residents and park-goers alarmed.

The officer has sought a response from DDA officials on security arrangements, accountability measures and the status of stray dog control in the park.

The letter asks whether any security agency has been engaged by the DDA to patrol the park and ensure visitor safety.

The SHO has sought details from DDA on park security arrangements, stray dog management protocols, CCTV coverage, and maintenance contracts, stressing that public safety must be prioritised and requesting a prompt response to these queries.