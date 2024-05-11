Police says kidnapped minor girl was also sexually assaulted

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from south Delhi was also sexually assaulted, police said on Friday.

The accused in the case, Mohammad Umar (28), a resident of Mehrauli was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

After the girl was rescued and reunited with her family, she was sent for a medical examination where she told that Umar had sold her nose ring and bought her some clothes and some food items for himself, they said.

“She informed that the accused had changed her clothes and also sexually assaulted her once. Later, as per the mandate, the victim’s medical examination was conducted at AIIMS. The MLC confirmed sexual assault and slight abrasion on the upper body,” said the officer, adding that the victim hails from Nepal and can only recognise her mother in the family. The matter came to light on May 6 when the police received a PCR call regarding the kidnapping of a girl from south Delhi. The police examined CCTV footage from Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara Road, South Extension -1, Pilanji village, and other places. The accused was traced and nabbed from the slum area of Andheria Mod and the girl was rescued. During interrogation, he told the police that he crafts toys for kids and had come to Kotla to collect glass.

He noticed the girl there and kidnapped her. “Based on the investigation and local information, we found that the accused is not an offender or has any history. He has been staying in the same place for the past 15 years. But we are investigating the matter from every angle,” police said.

As per the victim’s family’s complaint, an FIR was registered earlier under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC, they said. “We have initiated the process of adding sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)” a police

officer said.