Police say money sent from Pak on pretext of shawl biz to fund terror acts

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell interrogating Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Ahmad Matoo, arrested in connection with 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, has found that money was channelled through hawala from Pakistan on the pretext of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business to run terror activities. Police produced Matoo before a court on Friday which extended his custody by five more days.



According to police officials, Matoo, 32, revealed during interrogations that one of his associates, Mohammad Rafi Najar of Sopore, works as a financier to spread the network and execute the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Najar is involved in providing money through hawala for terror purposes from Pakistan on the pretext of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business,” an official said.

The official added that the money was used to finance the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Matoo has been named as an accused in 11 known terror attack cases.