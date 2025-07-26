Police rolls out ‘Cyber Safe Delhi’ campaign to tackle digital scams

New Delhi: In a powerful push to combat the growing menace of online scams and cyber threats, the Delhi Police launched a citywide public outreach program titled Cyber Safe Delhi. The initiative, aimed at raising public awareness about cybersecurity and digital fraud, was simultaneously conducted across all 15 police districts in the national capital.

The campaign was launched at the Police Headquarters by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, with senior officials Anil Shukla (Special CP, PMMC), Rajneesh Gupta (Joint CP, IFSO), Sanjay Tyagi (Additional CP, PRO), and Vineet Kumar (DCP, IFSO) in attendance. To provide the initiative with a unique identity, the Commissioner also launched the campaign mascot, ‘Cyber Rakshak’—a ‘symbolic virtual guardian of the outreach of the police against cyber frauds.

The PRO Branch of Delhi Police conducted this mass campaign in association with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), IFSO Unit, and district police staff. The goal of the campaign was to raise the awareness of the public regarding the increasing weaknesses of the online world and how to protect themselves from phishing, digital loan frauds, sextortion, sham job rackets, KYC spoofing calls, and digital arrest threats.

The campaign included interactive and informative models such as street plays (nukkad nataks), showing awareness short films, live presentations of popular tricks, and personal counselling by cyber experts. The Delhi Police Jansampark Vahan also rolled out across main locations, further boosting outreach. Knowledgeable brochures and pamphlets were handed out to attendees to further expand awareness at the grassroots level.

The campaign was carefully designed with emphasis on locations where there is heavy public traffic. Venues were high-commercial areas and public places like Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place, Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, OMAXE Mall in Chandni Chowk, V3S Mall in Laxmi Nagar, Lotus Temple Auditorium in Nehru Place, and various educational institutions and community halls in districts like Dwarka, Rohini, Karol Bagh, and Shahdara. Headed by PRO Branch’s ACP Ranjay Atrishya, the program was managed at every location by nodal officers, and cyber specialists from IFSO and I4C responded to citizen queries.