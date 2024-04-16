Police reunites abandoned infant with family after railway station discovery

NEW DELHI: A two-month-old infant, abandoned on the railway tracks of Shakur Basti Railways Station on April 9, was successfully reunited with his parents by the Delhi Police.



According to the Police, the infant was discovered near Platform No. 2 of Shakur Basti Railway Station, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Rohilla Police Station. Following the discovery, a case under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The child was immediately rushed to Mahabir Bardhman Hospital in Pitampura for medical attention and was later placed in the care of Palana Home for Children by the Child Welfare Committee.

The team of the Delhi Police spearheaded the investigation, which included a thorough examination of the site and surrounding areas, although no CCTV coverage of the spot was available.

The Crime and Forensic Teams were also involved in the inspection to gather any possible clues.

In compliance with the Standing Order, which mandates immediate sharing of information regarding missing children across all jurisdictions in India, details and photographs of the infant were disseminated widely through informal police WhatsApp and Telegram groups managed by various states and Union Territories.

The breakthrough came when Anil Kumar Rajavat from Agra, UP, recognised the infant in one of these groups and contacted Inspector Kuldeep claiming to be the father. After rigorous verification and assurance of his claim, Anil, accompanied by his wife, traveled to Delhi.

Upon their arrival on April 13, they positively identified the infant as their son, Ram Rajavat.

“The professional and coordinated efforts of the railway police staff under the guidance of Inspector Kuldeep and the use of both formal procedures and informal communication channels were crucial in reuniting the infant with his family,” stated KPS Malhotra, DCP Railways.

This case highlights the importance of police diligence and the effective use of

technology in addressing critical incidents involving children.

The prompt actions and continuous updates shared on various platforms facilitated a swift resolution to what could have been a prolonged and

distressing situation for the infant and his parents.