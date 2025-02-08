Police respond swiftly to hoax bomb threats at 2 institutions

New Delhi: A hoax bomb threat sent via email caused panic at two prominent educational institutions in Delhi, St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar 1.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Police Station.

According to the police reports, the first incident occurred at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, where a bomb threat was reported via email.

College security teams and a trained dog squad immediately responded to the threat. They thoroughly swept the entire campus, checking every block and open space.

No suspicious objects were found during the investigation, and the all-clear was given. Subsequently, the premises were handed back to college authorities, allowing academic activities to resume without further disruption.

Simultaneously, a similar hoax bomb threat was reported at Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, after the school’s principal received an email at 6:40 am.

The school immediately alerted the Pandav Nagar Police Station, which informed the local control room and senior officers. A bomb disposal squad (BDS) from the East District was dispatched, alongside local police personnel.

The BDS team, supported by dog handlers, thoroughly inspected the school premises. After a comprehensive search, no suspicious activity or items were found, confirming that the threat was false.

Both incidents, which sparked significant concern among students, staff, and parents, were resolved without any harm. Authorities emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance while reminding the public of the dangers posed by false threats, which can cause unnecessary panic and disrupt daily operations.

The Delhi Police also urged the public to report suspicious activity to aid in preventing such hoaxes in the future.

Investigations into the sources of the hoax threats are ongoing, as authorities work to trace the individuals behind the emails.

False bomb threats divert significant police resources, and identifying those responsible remains a priority. Despite the resolution of the threats at both locations, officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

The swift response by police and security teams at both St. Stephen’s College and Ahlcon International School was lauded by authorities.

The efficient handling of both cases ensured the safety of students and staff, and academic activities proceeded without further delay.