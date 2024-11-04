Police rescues two abducted minor girls in separate operations

NEW DELHI: In two separate operations, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully recovered two kidnapped minor girls from the Delhi neighborhoods of Anand Vihar and Uttam Nagar.

The police were informed about the incidents through the missing complaints registered at the Police Stations

The girls, aged 14 and 12, had been missing for extended periods, raising concerns over their safety and welfare. The recoveries involved multiple raids across Badayun and Loni in Uttar Pradesh and several locations in Delhi.

According to the police reports, the first case involved a 14-year-old girl reported missing since July 4, 2023, from the Welcome area of Delhi.

Given the age of the victim, her disappearance was handled as a high-priority case by the AHTU. Inspector Virender Kumar led a dedicated team comprising Head Constable Anuj and Woman Head Constable Sukanya to investigate the case with urgency.

The team undertook intensive investigations, interviewing witnesses and gathering information from multiple sources, including secret informants. After a prolonged search involving raids at various locations in Badayun and Loni, Uttar Pradesh, the team traced the victim to Anand Vihar, Delhi.

According to the AHTU’s enquiry, the girl had been in contact with a suspect from her locality before the kidnapping. She reportedly left her home on the suspect’s instructions, moving between different locations in Badayun, Loni, and Delhi over the span of approximately 16 months.

A 12-year-old girl reported kidnapped from Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on 31 October, was located near Uttam Nagar Metro Station. Inspector Mahinder Lal, with a team including SI Balraj, ASIs Jitender and Manoj, and HC Amit, led the search.

Investigations revealed the girl had left home after an unfair reprimand from her cousin and uncle. The Delhi Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) highlighted their commitment to child safety and urged the public to report suspicious activities to prevent similar incidents.