Police rescues 39 missing children under op ‘Milap’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has traced and reunited 39 missing or kidnapped children with their families between January 1 and February 28, as part of Operation “Milap.”

According to the police, the initiative, led by various police station teams, aimed to recover children who had gone missing under different circumstances.

Police launched extensive search operations immediately after receiving reports of missing children.

Local inquiries played a crucial role, while in cases with limited information, authorities examined hundreds of CCTV cameras, contacted auto-rickshaw and bus drivers, and enlisted local informers to track the children’s movements. Neighboring police stations and hospitals were also alerted to aid in the search efforts.

The swift and coordinated action resulted in the recovery of 39 children, including both boys and girls aged between 11 and 17 years. Each police station played a vital role in the operation.

In Aman Vihar, five children (two boys and three girls) aged 14 to 17 were located and safely returned to their families.

Prem Nagar police rescued six children (two boys and four girls) aged 12 to 16. Kanjhawala authorities found seven missing children, including one boy and six girls, aged 11 to 17.

Similarly, Begumpur police recovered four children (two boys and two girls), all between 11 and 17 years old.

KNK Marg officers located two children, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. In Prashant Vihar, two girls aged 14 and 15 were found and reunited with their families.

Budh Vihar police successfully traced seven children (two boys and five girls) between 12 and 17 years old.

North Rohini authorities located a missing 15-year-old girl, while Vijay Vihar police recovered five children (one boy and four girls) aged 13 to 16. The police credited their success to prompt response, rigorous searches, and effective use of technology.

Operation “Milap” continues to be a crucial initiative in rescuing and reuniting missing children with their families.