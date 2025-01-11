Police rescues 3 missing minors in separate ops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has rescued three missing minors, including a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy with mental disabilities, and a 4-year-old girl, in separate operations across the city.

The police were informed about the incidents through a complaint about missing persons registered at different police stations.

According to the police, a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Narela since January 7 was recovered near Loni Gol Chakkar, North-East Delhi.

A dedicated team led by ACP Yashpal Singh and supervised by Inspector Umesh Rana traced her through technical surveillance and local inquiries.

The girl reportedly left home due to academic pressure. She has been handed over to local police for further legal procedures.

A 12-year-old boy reported missing from Burari since January 6, 2024, was located at Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Rohini.

The team, under ACP Yashpal Singh, identified the boy by his physical features and conducted extensive searches in shelter homes and night shelters. His recovery brought great relief to his family, with further proceedings managed by local police.

In Malviya Nagar, a 4-year-old girl reported missing on January 9 was reunited with her family. A team led by ACP Hauz Khas used CCTV footage, community outreach, and local intelligence to trace the girl near Begumpur. The swift action of the team was praised by the family and police officials.

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit recovered a 23-year-old woman who went missing as a minor six years ago. A reward of Rs 20,000 had been declared for information on her whereabouts. She was traced to Sagarpur following intensive surveillance and raids.

These successful operations underscore Delhi Police’s unwavering commitment to resolving missing persons cases and safeguarding vulnerable minors.

Through meticulous investigations, technical expertise, and relentless efforts, the Crime Branch and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit have brought relief to families and reinforced trust in law enforcement’s dedication to protecting the city’s most vulnerable citizens.