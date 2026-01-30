Police rescue 8 guests in late-night Pallavi Palace Hotel fire

New Delhi: The Delhi Police rescued eight guests trapped in a late-night fire at the Pallavi Palace Hotel in Paharganj, central Delhi, during the early hours of Wednesday. The blaze, reported via a PCR call to Nabi Karim Police Station, is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, though investigations are ongoing.



The fire broke out on Arakshan Road, engulfing large portions of the hotel, with the reception on the ground floor identified as the point of origin.

Thick smoke quickly spread, leaving several guests stranded on the third and fourth floors. Some attempted to escape via balconies and the adjoining Hotel Chanchal but were impeded by intense smoke and heat. Responding swiftly, three constables—Feru, Sanjay, and Mukul—carried out a high-risk rescue, entering through the fourth floor of the neighbouring hotel, crossing rooftops, and reaching the roof of the burning building.

Eleven fire tenders arrived simultaneously, with police coordinating closely with Delhi Fire Service and BSES officials to manage electricity, ambulances, and PCR support. Eight guests were evacuated safely to the rooftop. Two locked-room occupants were rescued after doors were broken open. Three injured guests received immediate medical attention.