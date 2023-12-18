Police rescue 14-yr-old girl from prostitution ring, three arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police rescued a 14-year-old girl from the clutches of a prostitution ring and arrested three persons for operating the ring at Sadar Bazar.



The police received confidential information about a woman operating the business of prostitution from an unknown source at Sadar Bazar Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Hasibul (45), son of Sahmad, Sanjary (36) wife of Hasibul, and Irshad (30)

son of Jharkhu. All the accused were residents of Araria district, Bihar.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off regarding a potential prostitution ring in the area, a police team transformed vague information into an actionable lead through meticulous efforts.

The raid was executed at the house of Katra Atma Ram on Saturday, however, it was found that the victim had been abducted, confined, and forced into prostitution for several months. The perpetrators, identified as Irshad, Sanjary, and Hasibul, were arrested.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Irshad, abducted the minor girl, while Sanjary and Hasibul played roles in her confinement and facilitating sexual activities.

The victim had been shifted between houses to avoid detection by the police.

Being an orphan, she was abducted from her native place 5-6 months ago.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including 363, 368 A, 370, 370 A, 376, and 34 IPC, as well as 6 POCSO, and 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.