Police records statements of 16 employees; MCD officials yet to join probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has recorded the statements of 16 employees of Rau’s IAS Study Circle as part of its probe into the death of three civil services aspirants in flooded basement of the coaching centre, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the statements of teachers, managers, and security and cleaning staff have been taken in the past two days.

A police officer said that MCD officials, who have been asked to join the probe, are yet to come with the relevant documents about de-silting and actions taken by them in the past. The municipal officials will be sent a reminder as they haven’t joined the investigation, police said. Of the 16 employees of Rau’s IAS, a test series manager at the institute recorded his statement on Wednesday.

The manager said that he made the first call to the police control room soon after the water entered the building. “I was standing on the ground floor when road was inundated after rain. The gate broke down after the SUV drove through the flooded street as it caused the water to swell and enter the basement,” the employee said. He said the accumulation of water was not new to that lane but on that day, it was an unexpected situation.